Agric Ministry, ARCN train Benue farmers on use of modern farming technology

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), in collaboration with Samec Nigeria Company Limited has trained farmers in Gwer-East A/Gwer-West Federal Contituency on the use of latest technology, equipment and inputs for productive farming.

A total of 50 participants drawn from the federal constituency participated in the empowerment programme. Dignitaries present during the opening ceremony held at Mt Square Hotel Down Base, Makurdi, Benue State, included the Project Consultant, leaders of the federal constituency among others.

While welcoming participants to the training session, Chairman, Samec Nig. Company Ltd, Abdulrazak Raji, stated that the reason for concentration on cowpea is because the indigenes of the constituency are predominantly farmers and the aforementioned crop are the major crop found and planted in the constituency hence the need to train farmers on modern techniques in production, processing and marketing.

The Executive Secretary, Professor Garba Sharubutu, commended the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the area of agricultural development.

In his welcome address the Honourable representing the Federal Constituency, Honourable Mark Terseer, appreciated the efforts of Federal Government and ARCN for bringing the empowerment programme to the people of his federal constituency encouraged the participants to make proper use of the opportunity given to them.

Participants were trained on production, best management practices, processing, value addition and marketing of cowpeas.

