Owo Catholic Church attackers would be arrested soon —Prophet Luke

PROPHET and founder, Supreme Rock of Ages Evangelical Church (a.k.a there is light in Goshen) in Chanchaga Area, Minna, Niger State, Prophet Hassan Gbeminiyi Luke, has said that those behind the attack on the parishioners at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State last Sunday would soon be arrested by security operatives between now and the end of July, 2022.

The cleric stated this on Thursday in Minna in an interview, saying, “God is angry with the hoodlums and that is why their secrets will be revealed. They will come out of their hidings by themselves, they will not have rest of mind. And when they come out, they will reveal their secrets by confessing to the security agents about those who sponsored the attacks on the Church.”

He, however, stated that the body of Christ and Nigerians in general should not be surprised if the hoodlums mentioned some familiar names from that community as accomplices.

According to the cleric, starting from this year till next year that the secrets of the insurgents, armed bandits and those who had been disturbing the peace of Nigeria and her citizens will be exposed, while majority of them will surrender themselves to the appropriate authorities. He also emphasized that God will put an end to banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.