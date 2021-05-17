Over 8,000 consumer rights violations complaints received, weekly —FCCPC

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that it now receives over 8,000 complaints, regarding consumer rights violations, from Nigerians on a weekly basis, as against the average of 700, it used to get few years ago.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this, while fielding questions on a television morning show programme, recently.

The FCCPC’s boss stated that though that was a positive development, considering where the agency was coming, when it could only garner an average of 700 complaints on a weekly basis, there was, however, room for improvement, as far at the agency was concerned.

Irukera added that for the war against consumer rigjts infraction to be successfully fought and won, it had become very imperative for every stakeholder , especially the consumers, themselves, to be actively involved.

According to him, one of the steps to be taken towards ensuring that the Nigerian consumers were not taken for granted, was for such consumers to always ‘demand and insist’ for, and on their rights.

This, he argued, had become necessary since many companies, in this part of the globe, never factored consumer resolution system into their operations.

“I think the Nigerian consumers are getting more involved by the day, as evidenced by the figure at our disposal. For instance, we now have over 8,000 complaints on a weekly basis, as against about 700, we used to receive when I first resumed at the agency, few years ago.

“While I believe there is room for improvement, I however believe that the best way for consumers not to allow their rights trampled on, is to ensure that they are actively involved. They should always demand and insist. They should demand for their rights, and if they realize the manufacturers are not ready to give such rights, they should always insist.

“This has become imperative because many companies in this country, including the multi-nationals do not even have complaints resolution system,” he stated.

