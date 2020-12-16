Over 300 criminals arrested by Operation Akpakwu days after launch

Barely two weeks after launching the Cross River State special security outfit, Operation Apakwu, the outfit, the state government said, had arrested over 300 suspected criminals, in addition reducing the rate of crime in the state capital, Calabar and environs.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr Christian Ita, who stated this in a press statement issued on Wednesday, noted with concern the attempt by some social media platforms to politicise the arrest of a suspected notorious criminal, Kingsley Utomobong, by the security outfit.

Ita, while reacting to the social media report of the arrest by a popular blog, lamented that what the platform did “was the height of reckless and irresponsible journalism and an attempt at mischief.”

“So far, close to 300 suspected criminals have been arrested in just a matter of days. The crackdown on criminals in the state is on and no jaundiced write-up will deter the governor from fulfilling his promise to return Calabar in particular to the paradise it once was,” Ita stated.

The statement added that the Cross River State Government would not succumb to blackmail, just as it assured that the “sensationalisation of falsehood”, which characterised the offensive report would not deter the security outfit from riding the state of al criminal elements.

Ita explained that “until the launch of Operation Akpakwu, a security outfit established to flush out criminals in the state by Governor Ayade, the suspected criminal, Utomobong had been slipping through security networks. His arrest was made possible through the new security outfit”, and lamented that the laudable effort was conveniently glossed over by the social medium platform in a bid to mislead the public.

“The tracking of the suspect through an abandoned SIM card, culminating in his arrest, was through the cutting edge tracking devices provided the security outfit by the governor. Governor Ayade is working very hard to rid the state of criminals and criminality and those who live in the state can attest to this fact with security patrol vehicles visible at every strategic location”, the statement emphasised.

The governor’s media aide disclosed that during the launch of Operation Akpakwu, Governor Ayade handed over 100 patrol vehicles fitted with cutting edge communication gadgets, 10 power bikes and drones to the outfit.

“In essence, security agents in the state now enjoy the benefit of technology, including surveillance from the sky”, Ita enthused.

