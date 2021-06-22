Over 200 people benefit from NYSC health scheme in Benue

Over 200 people in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State were on Tuesday benefited from the ongoing 2021 NYSC nationwide Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers

The program which held at Obo-Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area witnessed residents from various communities in local government who were attended to by the corps members.

Benue State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps, Mr Shicha Joshua Simon applauded the initiative of the NYSC Director-General for his foresight and laudable programmes which he said had projected the scheme positively.

Mr Shicha, encouraged those present to harness the opportunity provided by the platform as treatment was free of charge.

The chairman of Ogbadibo local government, Prince Samuel Onuh who was represented by Mr Christian Idankpo expressed happiness for the gesture and finding communities in his council area worthy of being selected as the beneficiary of the initiative this year.

Onuh noted that the NYSC had played immeasurable roles in the area of education, health and rural development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Over 200 people benefit from NYSC health scheme in Benue ; Over 200 people benefit from NYSC health scheme in Benue ; Over 200 people benefit from NYSC health scheme in Benue ; Over 200 people benefit from NYSC health scheme in Benue.