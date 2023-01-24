Out-of-school children: Ogun govt to clamp down on illegal and unapproved private schools

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, has disclosed that the Ministry will be clamping down on illegal and unapproved private schools whose learners are not captured by the government for proper provision and accountability, as part of an effort to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children.

Arigbagbu made this known in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, while receiving the new executive of the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), in his office in Abeokuta.

He stated that it was mandatory for all private schools operating in the State to register with the government for them to be carried along with the policies needed for them to be successful in their operations.

He encouraged the primary school administrators to give a good account of themselves for productivity.

The commissioner mentioned other giant strides of the government for effective teaching and learning activities to include, including integration of the OgunTEACH interns to gradually tackle manpower deficiencies in schools, strengthening security awareness, provision of gadgets to teachers, at a subsidised rate for better discharge of their duties, charging them on identifying new ideas that would ensure better performance.





He described AOPSHON as a responsible and focused association, adding that the government would continue to appreciate its support in revitalising the educational system, with a promise to prioritise teachers’ welfare and wellbeing.

The Chairman of the Association, Comrade Dauda Sanusi, commended the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration for its numerous achievements in the sector, especially the introduction of LIN that had helped drastically to reduce learners’ truancies and misbehaviour, as well as the prompt and regular payment of teacher’s salaries in the State.

