What parents should do to give their children a successful school year

This is a new academic session, and most kids are ready to start the new session with so much enthusiasm.

However, parents need to make this academic year be exceptional by trying out new things especially relating to their kids.

Research has it that a happy child find it easy to focus on their studies and also excel in life.

However, in this article are things parents should do this new academic year.

1. Participate in their school activities

Your kids need to feel your involvement in their academic activities. If you are a busy mom or dad, you need to make things right this new year. Create time to participate in your kids’ academic activities, PTA meetings, games and open days assigned for parents’ visitation.

This will make your child a happy kid. Do you know that visiting your kids’ school boosts their confidence? Yes, it does.

Also, communicate with them.

2. Engage in their day-to-day activities

To help your child have a happy and smooth academic year, you need to get involved in their daily activities. Ask them questions like what they love about school. Ask them about their friends, what they learned in school and how they spent their day.

3. Have a plan

You should come up with a plan. This plan should include getting your children to bed early, working on their homework, creating a time to bond and other things that would help create balance for an effective and happy academic year.

4. Get feedback from their teachers

You need to be carried along by your kids’ teachers on their performances. Visit their teachers regularly in order to know how to help your kids at home to complement their teacher’s efforts.





5. Encourage their teachers

Encouraging your kids’ teachers will help them have a happy academic year. Surprise them with gifts, commend their efforts, and most importantly, respect them.

The best way to show them love is to respect them even in the presence of your kids. It helps your kids honour their teachers.

6. Provide healthy meals for your kids

A healthy child is a happy child. Taking time to prepare good food for your kids helps their cognitive ability. Avoid ordering takeout food for them. Serve them a well-balanced breakfast that is rich in protein. Prepare nice meals for lunch to avoid them being covetous or intimidated by their mates.

7. Punctuality

If your kids are tagged as latecomers in school, then you need to turn a new leaf this academic year. Organise and plan on how to avoid having your kids get late to school.

Strategically make preparations by putting necessary things that could cause delays in place a day before. Iron their uniforms a day before, wake up early to prepare their meals, and put them to bed early to make them wake up early.

Being a parent can be tasking but you need to care more about your child’s academic wellbeing. You can also think of how you can do better this academic year to help your kids and their teachers as well.

