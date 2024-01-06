Some children share with Aunty ‘Yemi what their wishes for the New Year are:

Ewaoluwa Olalekan

My wish for this year is that God should give me wisdom, knowledge and understanding. I also wish that God provides for my family this year and be our sufficiency.

Sophia Bello

I wish 2024 will be full of happiness, blessings and good luck for my family. I also wish the president of Nigeria did better in terms of making life easier for citizens this year by solving the issues of fuel subsidy totally. He should fight for us Nigerians in order to have the best of everything this year.

Mirabel Anthony

My wishes for the New Year are as follows: financial blessing for my parents; good customers should patronise my parents’ businesses, God’s provision for my parents so we can travel abroad, we should not have cause to mourn anyone and a season of answered prayers and favour for my family. In addition, I wish my mummy got a new job where her salary would be N500,000.00 per month.

Shikemi Adeyemo

My expectation is that this year will be full of good news, not financial lack like last year. I am expecting new practices from the government such that would provide fund for the poor to take care of themselves.

Brittany Olusanya

This year, I wish for double blessings for my family especially answered prayers from God. I also wish that Nigerians would speak out against the wrongdoings of government officials.

