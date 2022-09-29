Our presidential candidate remains expelled ― Nwosu, ADC Chairman

National chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Ralph Nwosu, has said the embattled presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachukwu, Action Democratic Party remained expelled from the party.

Nwosu made the declaration in a joint statement he signed with the party national secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Checks revealed that Kachukwu who was expelled along with seven others by the ADC National Working Committee had since scaled the final hurdle to contest as a presidential candidate as his name appeared along with 17 others in the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But the duo of Nwosu and Abdullahi in their joint statement released on behalf of the ADC NWC maintained that Kachukwu would remain expelled until he apologized and willing to subordinate himself to the leadership of the party.

The statement read in part:” The attention of the leadership of ADC has been drawn to a circus being orchestrated by Mr Dumebi Kachukwu, the expelled Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress. Our party is unaware of this purported reconciliation of the dispute in the party as announced by Dumebi and his co-travellers on AIT and various media platforms.

“It should be clear that since Dumebi Kachikwu got the ADC Presidential ticket in June 2022, instead of using the ticket to drive the party towards the Presidency, rather, he chose to undermine the party and stagnate its progress; and has been trying to hijack the party through the backdoor and to destroy all our efforts for reasons best known to him.

“There has never been any serious move in line with the constitution of our great party, ADC to resolve their case in the party. ADC is not averse to peaceful resolution of issues. However, we are a political party that believes in order, organizational procedures and protocols. ADC as a party operates based on its constitution, the rules and regulations from INEC, the Electoral Act and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, any peace efforts regarding their issues with the party must be in line with the above rules and procedures. Nobody sets his father’s house ablaze and says there is peace without resolving the fundamental issues with his father. Peace is good and necessary, but peace also has its own terms and conditions. Peace cannot be one-sided as nobody claps with one hand, nor does anyone have a haircut in the absence of the barber. We therefore would like to sternly warn Mr Dumebi to keep ADC out of his foolery.

“The party is moving ahead and would not want to be distracted from our robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 Candidates. We wish to make it categorical that Dumebi Kachikwu remains expelled from ADC.”