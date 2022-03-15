Our lives under threat, victims of Lagos demolished structure cry out to Sanwo-Olu

SUBAIR MOHAMMED reports the pain of loss currently being experienced by victims of the demolition exercise carried out at the cane village located under the Ojota link bridge, Maryland, Lagos.

With hearts laden with fear and uncertainty but with trust in the rule of law and justice system of the state, victims of the demolished structures situated at the cane village under the Ojota link bridge, Maryland, Lagos State have raised the alarm over injustice and incessant harassment meted out to them by the officials of the Lagos Task Force on Landgrabbers.

The victims comprising craftsmen and residents on November 30, 2021 were rendered jobless and homeless following the demolition of the structure that housed their businesses and residential apartments by agents of the Lagos State government accompanied by armed police officers.

The demolition exercise, according to the victims, was embarked upon without any recourse to due process and the rule of law. One of the victims, Mr Adeniyi Adeyemi had his workshop and residence in the demolished property.

Adeniyi was rendered jobless and homeless that he passed the night under the Maryland link bridge. “Things were rosy for me until November 30, 2021 when officials of the Lagos State Task Force invaded the cane village and destroyed our means of livelihood.

“Since the property where our workshops and businesses were located was demolished, over 50 of us have been sleeping under the bridge. We have not only lost everything that we laboured for, we have also lost our means of livelihood and peace of mind.

“The furniture makers amongst us lost machinery and tools amounting to millions of naira while those who had their apartment in the said building lost household equipment and other valuables.

“We were witnesses to how these properties were looted and carted away. We saw them carrying them away but we dared not stop them. Despite this, we now live in fear and intimidation by the task force. They are stationed at the site of the demolition harassing us. We are appealing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save us from officials of the Lagos State Task Force,” Adeniyi narrated.

Another victim, Mr Timothy Adeleke claimed that he lost all he had worked for, including his completed jobs that were ready for delivery. He alleged that no prior notice was served on them before the demolition team swung into action. “Since the structure was demolished, I have lost everything. My office is located within the same structure that housed Efosa Construction Company. One of the officials came to me requesting for a nail which I provided for him. I never knew I would be affected until I witnessed how my office was leveled with a tractor and my tools and machinery destroyed.

“They destroyed all the jobs I have completed to be delivered to my clients. Even if there is going to be any demolition, there should be a notice to that effect. My workers were injured and tools destroyed.

“We were not given any prior notice. I tried to ask one of the officers and he told me that they were sent by the Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Jejeloye and Special Task Force on Landgrabbers. After they had left, I decided to rebuild the structure and continue my trade. I bought some materials to rebuild the structure but again, for the second time, the structure was destroyed and all the materials looted.

“Things have not been the same since the demolition. I have lost everything including my source of income and clients. I want the government to investigate this illegal invasion and destruction of our property.”

When Nigerian Tribune visited the site of the demolition, it gathered that offices and residential apartments, a warehouse, detached structures for cane chair weavers, block making factory and equipment were destroyed leaving victims completely devastated.

One of the affected victims, Mr Gbola Onibiyi said officials of the task force visited the structure on November 29, 2021 and pasted an eviction notice on the gate.

They returned the following day, November 30, 2021 for the demolition. According to him, “They told us to move our property out of the premises within 24 hours of the pasted notice. So, I had to sleep in the office. Around 7am on November 30, they came around with a bulldozer, armed policemen and thugs carrying cutlasses. The structure was demolished. I lost everything. My three-bedroom apartment, a store and my office space were all gone.”

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Efoba Construction and Engineering Services Limited, and owner of the demolished property, Gbenga Asonibare said vital documents were lost to the demolition.

According to him, the demolition was carried out in defiance to a pending law suit. In a petition titled, ‘Unlawful/Illegal Demolition of Property of Efoba Construction and Engineering Services Ltd’, addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Attorney General and the State Commissioner of Justice, Chief Justice of Lagos State and Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, Asonibare claimed agents of the state were enlisted to demolish his property.

Lamenting the insensitivity of the Lagos State government to the plight of victims, Asonibare said, “I would have expected a better reaction from the Lagos State government having written them to explain our plights and that of the downtrodden occupying the demolished structure. I accommodated those artisans making cane chairs free of charge but the Lagos State Task Force came and destroyed the structure and sent them back to the street. We have not heard anything from the government except further intimidation through the task force on landgrabbers and the police. I was unjustly arrested and taken to the task force office at Oshodi. Even the officer that was instructed to arrest me didn’t know why I was arrested. I was put in the cell for three days before I was told that there was a petition written against me. The petition alleged that I was carrying gun and cutlasses, so they took me to court. I have always been in possession of the property but ironically on March 6 2022, I was harassed and barred from entering the premises by officials of the Lagos task force. The issue basically is about ownership of the place. From the documents in our possession, definitely we are the rightful owner of the property.

“The task force on landgrabbers carried out an investigation in 2017 and 2018 and the office of the Inspector General of Police came out with a detailed investigation and at the end of the day, they found out that we are the original owner of the property.

“The Inspector General of Police instructed the Commissioner of Police to assist us which they did. They gave us protection against miscreants for about two weeks. We have been peaceful since then but I was surprised when the Lagos State task force came to demolish the property.

“I am appealing to the Lagos State government to intervene and ensure justice is served. My life is under threat. Although I am not easily scared, I can see obvious intimidation and threat using the task force and the police. They go after my workers, harassing them. They stole my property and that of other victims.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye during one of his unofficial visit to the demolition site said occupants of the structure were duly notified. According to him, “I am here in an unofficial capacity therefore I won’t be able to respond to your questions. But I can confirm to you that all occupants and traders within the premises were duly served eviction notice just like those that weave cane chairs under the bridge who have been instructed to vacate the spot since three months ago.”

Similarly, the coordinator, Lagos State Special Task Force on Landgrabbers, Owolabi Arole has denied involvement of his officials in the demolition of the structure.

While responding to questions via the telephone, he said, “We didn’t demolish any property at the cane village. I am a public officer and I am sure you know I am not permitted to speak to the press. And aside this, the matter is already in court. The people that are contesting ownership of the said property are in court and if I should make any comment, it will amount to prejudice.”