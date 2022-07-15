Our five year’s plan helped during COVID-19 — Christophe, GM, Radisson Blu Hotel

Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, has said that the pride of standing tall after the COVID-19 pandemic was the five years strategic plan of the group launched shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Speaking with the team of Atqnews.com, on its 100 hotel in Nigeria project billed for launch at the forthcoming Akwaaba African Travel Market in October, the General Manager of the hotel, Noel Christophe, said the hotel was fortunate to have a five-year plan laid out before global destinations shut down:

“We are fortunate that as a hotel group, we went through a complete diagnostic of the company worldwide in 2017, and we put together a five-year plan with concrete initiatives, which included taking on significant investments, new brand architecture, new information technology systems, new revenue management systems, and a new loyalty programme. This helped us stay focused and afloat,” he disclosed.

He also spoke glowingly about the featured facilities of the hotel, which he said set it apart from the crowd. “Ours is a contemporary hotel situated in the heart of Lagos mainland with world class amenities suitable for every guest including proximity to the local and international airports.

‘‘Amenities, in our 155 room hotel include IyeruOkin, our well-known all-day dining restaurant, Choco-Latte, our in-house coffee lounge, Cut Specialty Steakhouse is our fine dining restaurant, a relaxation spa named Amani, the R Bar for after work hours and weekend hangouts, a well-equipped spa, fitness gym, outdoor pool area and unbeatable meeting and event facilities.”

Christophe acknowledged the role of his team in keeping the hotel on its feet, as he said “At our hotel, our people are our biggest asset, and we ensure their continuous development across all areas.

“We offer continuous learning opportunities for our team through our Radisson Academy with customised training programmes, from induction to leadership, right from day one. Through these trainings, our teams are equipped with specific programmes to offer personalised services to our guests.”

