Our favourite movies

Movies are not just about fun; they can also teach lessons that shape lives. Many children and teenagers spend time watching different movies and television programmes with favourite characters that inspire them. OLAYINKA AWE and OLUWAGBEMISOLA AJOFOYINBO asked some children in Ibadan about their favourite movies and what they learnt from them. Their responses:

Makinde Emmanuella (Jss3)

I do not watch cartoons. I watch action and adventure movies. ‘‘Wednesday is an example of the type of movies I watch. I love the main character, Wednesday. She encourages me to be myself always, to trust my instincts, and most importantly, not to change for anybody. I encourage young ones my age to watch the movie. I believe it helps build the confidence of students of my age.

David Adeosun (Jss2)

I enjoy watching K-dramas, especially ‘Scarlet Heart’. The series teaches important lessons like not being greedy, loving one another, helping those in need, and not being proud. It also reminds us that we should not talk to people harshly, but with kindness and understanding. The main character, So, inspires me a lot with his courage and determination. I normally watch K-dramas at night, between 7 pm and 12 am, and they give me both entertainment and good morals to live by.

Mark Ajala (Jss1)

I love ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’. It is a yearly movie that tells the story of Sonic, a super-fast blue hedgehog who comes to Earth and faces different challenges while trying to protect his powers. The movie teaches me to care about one another, not to be bad, and to always stay happy, no matter the situation. It also reminds us that, as human beings, we use only about 10 per cent of our brains. So, we should never stop learning and improving ourselves. My favourite character is Sonic himself because he is brave, cheerful, and never gives up, even when things get tougher.

Omolabaru Semilore (Ss1)

I enjoy cartoons. I know most of my age group do not. My favourite is ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. The cartoon is about a young boy named Aang, who is my favourite character, the Avatar, who has the power to control the four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. With the help of his friends, he sets out on a journey to bring peace to the world and stop the Fire Nation from causing destruction. The cartoon teaches great moral lessons such as the importance of friendship, courage, self-control, and forgiveness. It also shows that being a leader means caring for others and putting their needs before your own. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is of great advantage to children my age because it not only entertains but also challenges us to think deeper, improve our IQ, and make wiser decisions in real life.

David

I love watching ‘SpongeBob’ on DStv. it is shown every day around 5pm. I learned to be funny and kind to friends. My favourite character is SpongeBob. I enjoy reading storybooks. I love cartoons and animation, and I watch them whenever I am back from school.

Greatness

The programme I love is ‘Peppa Pig’. I watch it every Sunday by 4pm. I learned to say sorry and be nice to my brother. My favourite character is George Pig. I like to read and watch, but watching is more fun. I love watching cartoons, especially at weekends.

Joshua

The programme I love watching was ‘The Johnsons’ on Africa Magic, before it was rested. I watched it every weekday in the evening. I learnt a lot of things from the programme. I learnt to be friendly with people. My favourite character was Tari. I love reading storybooks. I like cartoons sometimes.

Oluwatomisin

I love watching ‘Super Strikers’ by 4:30 pm on Wednesdays. I learned teamwork and football tricks. My favourite character is Shake. I love watching than reading, I do not like cartoons. I like funny shows more.