Shettima’s performance at UNGA as testament to loyalty to Tinubu, Nigeria –NCRT

A civic group, the National Coalition for Renewed Transformation (NCRT), has commended Vice President Kashim Shettima for what it described as an “outstanding and historic performance” at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address on behalf of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its president, Otunba Leke Adebodun, the coalition said Shettima’s performance at the global stage was both a testament to his personal loyalty to President Tinubu and a demonstration of Nigeria’s renewed commitment to multilateralism, peace, and sustainable development.

“The Vice President carried the voice of Nigeria with dignity, conviction, and clarity. At a time when global institutions are facing profound questions of relevance, his delivery of President Tinubu’s message at the United Nations reflected not only loyalty to the president but also loyalty to the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers and to the aspirations of millions of citizens,” Adebodun said.

The coalition noted that Shettima’s speech struck a delicate balance between confronting the world with uncomfortable truths and offering constructive pathways forward.

It recalled that the address touched on a broad range of issues from global debt to climate change, from peace and security to digital innovation, and from the plight of Palestinians to the urgency of reforming the UN Security Council.

According to Adebodun, Shettima’s presentation of Tinubu’s words showed that Nigeria is once again reclaiming its voice on the global stage.

“When he spoke about billions being wasted on wars while little is invested in peace, he echoed the very frustrations of the developing world. When he reminded the Assembly that Africa deserves a permanent seat on the Security Council, he brought to the fore a demand long overdue. And when he declared that the Palestinian people deserve a home of their own, he underscored Nigeria’s principled stance on justice and human rights,” he said.

The coalition also highlighted Shettima’s ability to weave Nigeria’s domestic realities into the global conversation. His reference to floods in Maiduguri and other Nigerian cities, the challenges of terrorism and insurgency, and the weight of unsustainable debt, were described as a “sobering reminder that the fate of nations is interconnected.”

For the NCRT, the loyalty Shettima demonstrated in carrying President Tinubu’s vision before world leaders is a reflection of the renewed trust between the president and his vice.

“There is no daylight between them. The Vice President did not merely read a text; he embodied the philosophy of Renewed Hope and presented Nigeria’s case with passion and precision. This is the mark of genuine loyalty, the kind that elevates leadership rather than diminishes it,” Adebodun stressed.

The coalition insisted that Shettima’s UNGA outing was not just symbolic but substantive, adding that key soundbites from the address will shape policy debates for months to come, particularly Nigeria’s calls for reform of the international financial architecture, asset recovery, inclusive tax regimes, and access to climate financing for developing countries.

“Vice President Shettima has given Nigerians a reason to be proud. He reminded the world that our country is not a passive observer of global events but an active shaper of global conversations. His presence in New York was a strong demonstration that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, is ready to lead Africa and engage the world with confidence,” the statement added.

The coalition further urged Nigerians at home to draw inspiration from the Vice President’s performance.

“This was not just about international diplomacy; it was about showing that Nigeria has leaders who can articulate our vision before the world. It was about showing loyalty that is not blind, but intelligent, loyal to the president and to the people simultaneously. That is what Shettima delivered at the United Nations,” Adebodun stressed.

Reaffirming its support for the Tinubu administration, the coalition said it will continue to mobilise Nigerians towards national renewal and transformation.

“At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima stood tall for Nigeria. That moment belongs not just to him, not just to the president, but to every Nigerian who still believes in the possibility of a great nation. We celebrate him and reaffirm our loyalty to President Tinubu and the country we all serve,” the group said.