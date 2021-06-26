Our community is a hideout for cultists —Traditional head, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye

In this piece, SUBAIR MOHAMMED brings to the fore the travails of a half a million residents of a century-old community in Lagos State.

What is the story of Otumara?

Otumara is a riverine community established over a century ago. It is located at the heart of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State. It has over 500,000 inhabitants who engage in various productive ventures through which they contribute to the economic growth of the state.

Despite this, development has eluded residents of Otumara as we lack Infrastructural amenities. There is no government presence or footmark in our community as we have been abandoned by the successive administrations in the state. This abandonment has adversely affected the quality of life of residents, most of whom live in abject poverty.

With the poor sanitary condition, a first-time visitor to the community would easily conclude that no good can come out of the community but I tell you that Otumara has produced many superstars like Patoranking, Marcus Ayomide Abraham, who was recently invited to the Super Eagles camp and Hilarious Chinedu, a comedian. This is why we are appealing to the Lagos State government to pay special attention to our needs. There are countless talents in the community which, if harnessed, could turn around the fortune of the state.

Since you became the traditional head of Otumara, what have you done to change this narrative?

I was enthroned as the traditional head of Otumara in 2016. Considering the enormity of our challenges, I felt we couldn’t leave them to the government alone. It required us to partner with the government to surmount the challenges.

As the head, I felt it was my responsibility to bridge the infrastructure gaps. Immediately I was installed I hit the ground running. I wrote a letter to the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, stating our needs. I requested for the construction of a primary gealthcare centre which he granted. He built the only health centre we have in the community.

On security, cultism is one of the issues we are battling with in Otumara. Although our governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state police command are doing a whole lot to curb the ugly trend, their efforts need to be complemented. The rate at which cultists disturb the peace of the community is very alarming as they have turned Otumara into their hideout and it is unfortunate that their parents, maybe out of ignorance, are aiding them. Recently, some cultists were arrested in the community and to our surprise, a mother was justifying the involvement of her son in cultism. Could you believe that she told us that her son joined Eiye Confraternity for his safety? She said he had to join Eiye when members of the Aiye Confraternity were disturbing him. She saw the two cult groups as necessary evils which her son must choose from. This is part of the challenges we are facing.

The Lagos State government, through the legislation that prohibits cultism, has done excellently but I think they need to do more of advocacy to enlighten the citizenry, particularly the parents and youths, on the dangers of cultism. Many of our youths perceive cultism as a status symbol but they end up destroying their future.

In Otumara, we have personnel of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps on 24-hour patrol. They are always at hand to check the excesses of these cultists. The state police anti-cultism team are helpful too. They respond quickly whenever we call on them. But I felt there is the need to do more because people can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and adequate security. So, I spent my personal funds to build and equip a security post where they are stationed to monitor what goes on in the community.

What are the major challenges facing residents of Otumara community?

Our major challenge is flood, which has subjected many residents to anguish. Then there is lack of infrastructure. There are blocked drainages and there is the problem of cultism, as I mentioned earlier.

In terms of amenities, Otumara is lagging behind. There is no good road network and no drainage system. Primary schools in the community are in deplorable conditions. But recentl, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the State Universal Basic Education Board, constructed six blocks of classrooms for us.

There is no senior secondary school in Otumara community. We have only junior secondary school which is Ilogbo Junior Secondary School. Since the return of secondary schools to the missionaries, there is no senior secondary school in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area. Therefore upon the completion of their junior secondary education, our children have to journey through highways to Igbaja Boys Secondary School in Surulere to complete their secondary education. And unfortunately, this is where many of them are forced into cultism.

Many of the cultists that have so far been arrested are not undergraduates. They are young boys of secondary school age. During interrogation, they said they were initiated at Igbaja Boys Secondary School. The former DPO of Iponri Police Station, Ibrahim Fasesan and his officers were helpful during the period. He can testify to what I am saying.

But the truth is, this wouldn’t have happened if we have a senior secondary school in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area. The long distances they have to cover expose them to the danger of cultism and accident.

We have written to the state government about our need for a senior secondary school and Governor Sanwo-Olu has graciously approved it but we don’t know what is delaying the commencement of the project. We know Governor Sanwo-Olu has given approval for the construction of the senior secondary school but I want him to investigate the cause of the delay. The foundation for the construction of the senior secondary school was laid during the administration of former Governor Lateef Jakande in 1983. The land belongs to the state government and not to any market association or the community. This the Ministry of Education should know and act on.

As the head of community, parents complain to me about their inability to cope with the exorbitant transport fares that they must give to their children every morning. On several occasions, I give them money but this will be a forgone issue if we have a senior secondary school in the district.

There is the problem of flooding. As you know, Otumara is a swampy community and therefore whenever it rains, the entire community becomes flooded to the point that residents would have to scoop water out of their homes. Sometimes it gets so bad that they have to hire pumping machines to expel water out of their homes.

We have written several letters to the office of the governor and the Ministry of the Environment, appealing for their intervention. We are urgently pleading with them to assist us in clearing the Otto carnal and for the construction of a connecting drainage system to serve as outlet for the floodwaters.

What is your message to the government?

My message to the government is simple: we need a new lease of life. We want an upgrade of primary and junior secondary schools in the community and the building of a senior school. We want the Ministry of the Environment to clear the drainage channel as that would address the incessant flood challenge. They should carry all traditional heads and institutions along in the journey to turning the state into a mega-city. Traditional heads and chiefs have roles to play too.

