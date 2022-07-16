OsunDecides2022: Poll not characterised by inducement — Omisore

The national secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Saturday, described as falsehood, the claim that Osun State governorship election was characterised by the inducement of voters in some polling units.

Omisore maintained that he was not aware and did not see anybody engaged in such an act, saying the election was free and fair.

Speaking with journalists in his unit, Moore 003, Ife Ward 1 in Ile Ife in Ife East Local Government Area of the state after casting his vote around 1:36 p.m, he expressed confidence that the APC would win the election.

Omisore, who appreciated the electorate for their large turnout, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System technology to enhance the speedy conduct of the exercise.

He further hailed the efforts of security operatives for discharging their duties effectively well.

Omisore stated: “The election witnessed a massive turnout and as well peaceful and I think it works well without any hitch. I was able to go through the process and cast my vote in under one minute.”

