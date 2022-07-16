Don’t plunge Osun into crisis, PDP warns APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun has called on the APC to desist from ‘plunging Osun into crisis’.

The party made the declaration on Saturday, in a statement by the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Dr Akindele Adekunle, where it urged the international community and the presidency to curtail any agenda to subvert the will of the people.

The statement reads: “We call on the Presidency, security agencies and the diplomatic community to nip in the bud ongoing plot to subvert the victory of PDP at today’s governorship election as we won’t be able to contain any violent reaction of the people to such evil agenda.

“We specifically call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmud Yakub and service chiefs to urgently call Governor Gboyega Oyetola and other seven governors of the APC to abort their plan to steal Osun election as the consequences of such act is a direct threat to the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“The new electoral act is a major achievement of the Buhari Presidency and it will amount to a great disservice to the nation to allow a free and fair process to end in chaos due to the anti-democratic posture of some politicians who are scared of the will of the people.

“The electoral commission under Prof Mahmud Yakub has done a great job of conducting one of the best-organised elections in the land. We urge the commission chairman to protect his honour and declare the rightful winner of this election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“As we are preparing this press release, about seven APC governors have assembled at Osogbo to arrest the emerging victory of the PDP at today’s governorship elections.

“The APC governors are presently gathering at the state capital with the sole goal of subverting the will of the Osun people. Their plan is to stop the process of results upload and collation and pressure the Electoral commission to tamper with the results. The APC and their hatchet man should know the PDP has collated all its results from accredited party agents and Senator Ademola Adeleke has clearly won the 2022 governorship election. It is therefore so late in the day to reverse the will of the people.





“We urge ambassadors and high commissioners as well as global democracy partners to prevail on the APC to accept defeat and not endanger this nascent democracy. We affirm that Nigeria is already under enormous economic and security pressure and the APC should not ignite a conflict that may deepen the national challenges.

“As much as our party is a law-abiding organisation and our candidate a peace-loving leader of his people, we will not fold our arms and watch our the will of the Osun people subverted for the second term. We warn that we will resist any anti-democratic plot with all our strengths, networks and constitutional tools.”