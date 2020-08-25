Osun poultry farmers beg FG to save livestock business from total collapse

THE Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Osun State chapter has appealed to the federal government to lift ban on the importation of maize, with a view to saving livestock industry from total collapse.

The contended that the development became imperative considering the hardship poultry farmers face on the increasing prices of feeds.

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, which was signed the chairman and secretary of PAN, Osun State chapter, Chief Oluyemi Olukiran and Dr Alaba Towoju respectively, they emphasised that maize remain a 50-60% indispensable component of any reliable, economically productive compounded feed.

According to the statement, “substitutes being propagated are also either unavailable or unsuitable due to myriad of reasons. Farmers have been groaning under persistent upward movement of compounded feeds from less than N2,000, 10 weeks ago to an average of N4,000, which is a direct reflection of maize prize from N97/kg to N160/kg over same period.”

“The exorbitant price is further complicated by inavailability. COVID-19, irregular rains and insurgency in the North is casting unquestionable doubt over maize yields this year as a result of highly reduced planted acreages.”

“This is why we are calling on the federal government to listen to voices of good reasoning which if neglected will lead to total collapse of the livestock industry along the value chains and the chaotic destabilisation of all its attendant and ancillary vocations.”

“We implore the federal government to grant immediate permission of importation of maize as a short term recovery effort to bring the subsector now in comatose back to its feet. The importation will sustain the livestock business to tide over the imminent scarcity which will extend without doubt to 2021.”

“There is need for change of strategy in implementing the various existing lofty policies in agriculture finance new models with convincing high success rates exist to engage and utilise the cooperative structure of farmers to ensure we get back to years of plenty and excess of production over demand. The absence of government grain reserve is an indication of failure of existing financing or disbursement strategies”, the statement concluded.

