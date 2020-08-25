Global agricultural robots market to grow moderately in five years —Report

THE global agricultural robots market size is expected to continue its moderate growth after reaching a value of $4.7 billion in 2019.

Agricultural robotics or agribots refers to the introduction of automation technologies into biosystems such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

According to a new report by IMARC Group, agricultural robots are one of the latest innovations in the agricultural industry which role in the development of the viable sector of the economy cannot in any way be underestimated.

These robots automate slow, dull and repetitive tasks which enable the farmers to focus more on improving the overall production yields. From robotic arms to drones and autonomous tractors, the technology is being employed in various innovative applications.

Some of the robots in the agriculture industry are used for controlling weed, mowing, pruning, seeding, spraying and thinning autonomously, harvesting and picking, phenotyping, and sorting and packing.

According to the UN, the world population will grow from 7.3 billion in 2016 to 9.7 billion in 2050. With this growing population, farmers need to produce more output sustainably with higher quality.

This has encouraged the farmers to opt for agricultural robots to perform various agricultural activities with ease and minimal human intervention. Apart from this, many organisations are supporting research in computing and engineering that has enabled to develop agricultural robots.

For instance, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has introduced the joint National Robotics Initiative to research the development and use of collaborative robots that will help in long-term prosperity of the US agriculture industry.

Besides, Europe has funded at least six projects concerning robotic farming.

