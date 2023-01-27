Osun: PDP went agog as APC protesters express grievances over Osun petition tribunal judgment

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday trooped out en-mass in Osogbo, Osun state capital, to protest the judgment of the Osun State Petition tribunal, declaring the immediate past governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 26, governorship election.

Meanwhile, close associates, well-wishers, and party supporters of the Immediate past governor of the State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, took to major streets of Iragbiji, the country home of the former governor, to rejoice on the judgment delivered in his favour by the state election petition tribunal.

In Osogbo, the protesters, who were mainly traders comprising of women, ladies, and men, also had in their company artisans who were throwing abusive words at the tribunal panelists on the judgment delivered.

They were armed with placards with different inscriptions that read, “The tribunal members had been bought over by Tinubu,” our Judiciary has been corrupted,” The hope of the asses is no longer in the country but in the hand of God ” among others.

Speaking with our reporter, one of the protesters, who identified himself as Aderogba Adedokun, likened the judgment in favour of the APC to a daylight robbery and appealed to all party members to resist the verdict, which he described as anti-democratic.

Adedokun pointed out that people of the

the State voted massively to ensure Adeleke’s victory at the poll and expressed bitterness about the dimension to which the matter is now being taken.

The demonstrators, who organised themselves in a formidable friendly group, were monitored by their leaders to ensure the protest is troubled free.

However, the kinsmen of the former governor Oyetola went agog in Iragbiji, his country home, to appreciate God for restoring his mandate to him from the PDP-led government In the State.

They were seen dancing around the length and breadth of the town to express their happiness about the development they described as expected.

One of them, who identified herself as “Iya Sabiitu,” told our reporter that they were not shocked by the judgment because Oyetola was robbed of his victory at the poll during the election period.





Meanwhile, the immediate past Governor and APC candidate in the July 16 Governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the victory as well deserved.

He also appealed to the members of the PDP not to resort to self-help but instead allow the judicial process to run its entire course.

Addressing journalists shortly after the Tribunal ruling, Oyetola said: “the Tribunal judgment today on our petition ushers in a new dawn of a renewed hope and recovery for Osun State.

“For me, I see it was a no victor and no vanquished situation for our party members, but rather a collective victory for the entire people of Osun State party and Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am happy that the Tribunal has been able to lay to rest the controversy over the real winner of the July 16 Osun Governorship election.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would no doubt be the greatest beneficiary of this ruling, as it would help it correct some of the anomalies that have been pointed out through the verdict, a thing that was our motivation in the first instance.

“As I have always emphasised, our decision to approach the Tribunal was not to impugn the integrity of INEC but to help deepen our electoral system and democracy.

“I salute millions of our party faithful and Osun Citizens who stood firm to weather the storm for their courage and loyalty.

“With this victory, we have become more energised to redouble our efforts towards ensuring success for our presidential candidate and all our National Assembly candidates, including all the State House of Assembly candidates in the February and March elections, respectively.

Lawal stated that the majority judgment that gave Oyetola victory further underscored the fact that the court of law is the last hope of the ordinary person as justice was not only served, it was seen to have been glaringly done.

He appreciated the professional expertise of all the lawyers featured at the Tribunal and lauded the support and loyalty of all the APC members throughout the suit at the Tribunal.

The PDP assured that the July 16 governorship election mandate bestowed on governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke by the good people of Osun State would be defended and secured.

A statement signed by Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, said no Jupiter on earth will take the collective resolve of the people of Osun from them, no matter how highly placed or fraudulent.

“We want to assure our people that the party’s lawyers have been mandated to appeal the judgment immediately.”

“The judgment, according to the PDP, has not changed anything. Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke remains the governor of Osun State and will continue to take steps to assuage the long-suffering experienced in the hands of the defeated Apc.”