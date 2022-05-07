Osun PDP: Babayemi rallies support for reconciliation committee

Leaders and members of the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been enjoined to rally round the Eyitayo Jegede-led Reconciliation Committee put in place by the national headquarters of the party to resolve lingering differences in the party.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Dotun Babayemi, gave this charge in his message to members of the party across the state.

In a release by his media officer, Mr Kayode Oladeji, the Gbongan-born politician noted that it was high time all hands were on deck for success to be achieved in the coming polls.

According to Babayemi, it has become imperative for members of the party to rally round the Committee led by Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) so as to foster the needed unity in the party, especially as the state governorship election draws nearer.

“The Reconciliation Committee appointed by the national leadership of our party to settle some grey spots within our party, can only succeed if we all support them; our support will also bring about the needed peace and unity amongst members of the party in the state.

He admonished that the overall interest of the people of the state who are currently bearing the brunt of misgovernance must be considered in order to give peace a chance.

He noted that the people of the state were tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC)administration in the state.

“We must leave nothing to chance; no stone must be left unturned in making sure we get to our desired point through meaningful resolutions. Nobody can ever clap with one hand; we are one big indivisible PDP family poised for a mission of bringing sanity to Osun through purposeful governance” the governorship hopeful asserted.

He however maintained that this could only be realised if the crisis and bickerings within the party were jettisoned, warning that the people of the state who are undergoing harrowing experiences, would not forgive the party if it allows crisis to truncate its chances of taking over the affairs of the state at the coming polls.

Babayemi while imploring the PDP members not to allow those he termed infiltrators to break their ranks, urged that the current peace process must be allowed to sail through for the betterment of all.