Osun North Anglican Diocese urges Buhari to end insecurity

Diocese Of Osun North, Church Of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), on Friday, charged President Mohammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to the spate of insecurities in the country.

Speaking at the first session of the fifth synod of the church held at the Cathedral Of St. Michael, Okuku, Osun state, the Diocesan Bishop, Right Reverend Abiodun Taiwo Olaoye, frowned on the inhuman development which he described as retrogression to the advancement of the country.

The cleric, who wondered why herdsmen would be perpetrating violence in other people’s territories, called on the concerned authorities to address the matter before it goes out of hand.

Olaoye added that the increasing level of insecurity and associated crimes in Nigeria called for urgent efforts and synergy by various levels of government.

He called for respect for the laws enacted by states to ensure the security of lives and property of their citizens and that this should not be undermined by any political consideration.

“Security is too important to be subsumed under political game. It calls for radical overhauling of the security architecture so as to allow community policing and other security initiatives to complement the government effort.

“The state of insecurity is becoming so hopeless that one is curious as to whether government has a reason for allowing the current insecurity to persist,” he said.