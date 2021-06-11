June 12: Only peaceful protest will be allowed in Ekiti, say Police

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Only peaceful protest, Police kill two kidnappers, Police describe killing, Families of 9 deceased police, Police re-arrest three, Policeman who returned N1.3m, Ban on tinted vehicles, Police nab eight, Police debunk rumour, Building Collapse : Lagos seals 35 sites for various contraventions Dayo Ayeyemi, Lagos The Lagos State Government through its agencies in charge of building control and regulations, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) have sealed 35 building construction sites for various contraventions ranging from illegal demolition, to construction without permit and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from the appropriate government's agencies in the state. The massive enforcement of physical planning regulations in hinged on the need to prevent building collapse and illegal developments in Lagos State. According to the Public Relations Officer for LASBCA, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the enforcement was to prevent haphazard construction from preliminary stages, and to stop distressed buildings from causing havoc. Abdulraheem disclosed that the enforcement team was led by the General Manager, LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, adding that the team visited several construction sites and buildings in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II and several other Local Government Areas of the state. The spokesperson said that LASBCA sealed a distressed building at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta and dispersed children using the building as a school. Oki assured that the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise, while appealing to Lagos' residents to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government. He assured that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to ensuring buildings in Lagos state are designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety in order to avoid loss of lives and property through the existing building regulatory system. Shedding light on LASPPPA’s role, Oki said the agency was to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and also monitor layouts and development schemes. "LABSCA on the other hand is for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings and inspection/certification of various stages of building construction work," he said., Police arraign woman, Police intensifies search, Police recover four stolen, Alleged armed robbery, NPF loses another AIG, Katsina Secondary School abduction, Police kill two, security agencies form alliance, Police meet leaders, Police condemn killing, Edo police disband SARS, We'II deal with those, Delta CP's wife charges, Police rescue abandoned, Ekiti bank robbery, Police arrest six persons, Disarm people with unlawful arms, Lady allegedly raped to death, Police uncover corpse, screening exercise for constables, police brutality, 32-year-old man locked up, Police postpone exams, serial rapist in Delta, Police arrest Anambra robbers, Police arrest man, Police Ibadan, Police promote, Adamawa, police, murder

The Ekiti State police command has revealed that those planning to protest on Saturday, June 12 in the state will only be allowed if their demonstrations are going to be peaceful.

It will be recalled that different groups have been mobilizing for a democracy day protest over the current situation in the country.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu noted that the command has made adequate security arrangement to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

He added that June 12 is a day set aside to celebrate the gains of the nation’s democracy, advising residents especially youths to be law-abiding.

According to him, “As far as June 12 is concerned, every security arrangement has been put in place and if there is anybody who wants to come out to do protest, we believe it will be peaceful.

“The police will not allow any protest outside peaceful one and our men are on alert.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Only peaceful protest  Only peaceful protest

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Only peaceful protest  Only peaceful protest

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

PENGASSAN threatens to shut down industry should NOV Oil sack members

Latest News

Onitsha businessman kidnapped in Imo

Latest News

June 12: PDP urges Nigerians not to give up

Latest News

Defend yourselves against attacks by bandits, Zamfara govt tells citizens as…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More