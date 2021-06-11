June 12: Only peaceful protest will be allowed in Ekiti, say Police

The Ekiti State police command has revealed that those planning to protest on Saturday, June 12 in the state will only be allowed if their demonstrations are going to be peaceful.

It will be recalled that different groups have been mobilizing for a democracy day protest over the current situation in the country.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu noted that the command has made adequate security arrangement to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

He added that June 12 is a day set aside to celebrate the gains of the nation’s democracy, advising residents especially youths to be law-abiding.

According to him, “As far as June 12 is concerned, every security arrangement has been put in place and if there is anybody who wants to come out to do protest, we believe it will be peaceful.

“The police will not allow any protest outside peaceful one and our men are on alert.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Only peaceful protest Only peaceful protest

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Only peaceful protest Only peaceful protest