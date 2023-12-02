For the first time in almost two years, Muslims in Inisa town in the Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State observed their Jummat prayer at the Central mosque of the town.

They were joined by other Muslims from the state and neighboring states who came to observe the Jumat prayer.

Speaking with joOsunurnalists after observing the Jumat prayer at the mosque, the Secretary of the Association of Imam and Khatib in Osun State, Sheikh Abdullahi Olohunlomerue, noted that efforts were ongoing to end the tussle and have an Imam for the mosque.

He affirmed that the matter would be settled by the Grand Imam of the State, Sheikh Musa Animashaun, before the next Jumat.

Olorunlomerue urged Muslims in the town to stay calm and cooperate, adding that Islam symbolizes peace.

He said, “We are here today to end all the issues in Inisa Central Mosque. There have been a lot of misunderstandings which led to the dropping of the mosque. Nobody closed the Central Mosque.

“The Muslims in India didn’t go to the mosque for a certain reason and we are at the point of getting to the root of that reason. By the Grace of God, before next weehasiday, the Grand Imam of Osun State has promised to settle everything amicably.

“A representative was sent here today by the Grand Imam to come and lead the prayer. The person is Imam Abdulrauf Amodarufai who is from Oyan town.

“My message to the people of the town is that they should cooperate. United we stand and divided we fall. Let us toe the same line to have a lasting peace. Islam is a symbol of peace and we Muslims are good symbols for others and we should not behave otherwise.”

In his sermon, Sheikh Sofiyullah Adewale Latilu Oyan, Representative of the League of Imams and Alfas, Preached unity and harmony among members and charged them to come together as one family and resolve issues.

He argued that the prophet of Allah (SAW) frowns at Muslims fighting themselves and calls for a peaceful co-existence among the factions.

It will be recalled that the Central mosque was locked after a tussle ensued between two factions on who would succeed the late Chief Imam of the mosque, Mustapha Baruwa.

The state government in 2021, ordered the closure of the Central Mosque following loss of lives over disagreement on who emerged as the new Chief Imam of the town.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE