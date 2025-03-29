Osun lawmaker awards scholarships to 1,000 indigent students

Member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Wole Oke has awarded scholarships to 1,000 indigent students who aspire to the Osun State Technical Education.

The initiative, according to the lawmaker, was part of commitment to education and support to the administration of the administration of His Excellency Asiwaju Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

He stated that nearly Ten Million Naira was allocated to cover enrolment form fees and school fees for Year 1 students at colleges in Osogbo, Ara, Otan, Gbongan, Ile-Ife, Inisa, Osu, Iwo, and Ijebu-Jesa while payments were also made for students in both Year 1 and Year 2 at Ijeda-Ijebu-Jesa Technical College.

He added, “We must begin industrialisation of our country through the kind of education that we give our children; those other industrialised countries do not have the volume of manpower and intelligence that Nigeria is endowed with. We must start from our state.

“We are determined to lead a silent revolution in the country, starting with our state, Osun, by promoting technical education and skill acquisition, an often-overlooked area in the national academic curriculum. Our efforts are focused on empowering young people with practical skills, making them more employable and self-sufficient.

Our target is 2000. This initiative has seen us sponsor 1000 students across various technical colleges in Osun State, not capturing those who have graduated from the Ijeda-Ijebu-Jesa centre in the last 5 years. By equipping young people with technical skills, we are empowering them to become entrepreneurs, innovators, employers of labour and leaders in their respective field of endeavours.

This scholarship programme extends beyond financial support; it is designed as a mentoring model aimed at fostering self-reliance, job creation capabilities, skill-building, and a spirit of community service. The initiative has been widely acclaimed, with students expressing profound gratitude for the opportunity to pursue their educational goals.”

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the lawmaker while noting its transformative impact on their lives and students across the state.

