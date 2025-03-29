Mother, child crushed to death by fuel tanker in Delta

A tragic accident occurred on Friday afternoon along Ifie Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, claiming the lives of a woman identified as Joy and one of her children after they were crushed by a fuel tanker.

The incident happened while the woman and her three children were on a commercial motorcycle, returning home from school.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle rider attempted to maneuver around the moving tanker when the accident occurred, leading to the instant death of the woman and one child.

The motorcycle rider reportedly survived the crash and fled the scene, while passersby rushed the two other children to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

