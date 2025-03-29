Police arrest suspected cultists, Soludo vows to herdsmen kill two farmers, , Police arrest 678 suspects, Delta deputy speaker harps on transparency, Delta govt's approval of N713m for bursary, Pursue your cases diligently, Police arrest Delta council boss, Delta north stakeholders, Isoko National Youth Congress, Man stabs mother in Delta, Anglican bishop hacked to death, Delta concludes 2022/23 bursary payment, Seadogs Delta schools, Delta Police recover guns, Police rescue five kidnap church, beheading’ farm security guard, Delta Police intensify hunt for killers, Delta largest economy
Mother, child crushed to death by fuel tanker in Delta

Sikiru Obarayese

A tragic accident occurred on Friday afternoon along Ifie Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, claiming the lives of a woman identified as Joy and one of her children after they were crushed by a fuel tanker.

The incident happened while the woman and her three children were on a commercial motorcycle, returning home from school.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle rider attempted to maneuver around the moving tanker when the accident occurred, leading to the instant death of the woman and one child.

The motorcycle rider reportedly survived the crash and fled the scene, while passersby rushed the two other children to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

