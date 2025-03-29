US: Severe storms,  tornado threat loom over Midwest, East Coast

A powerful spring storm system is sweeping eastward, bringing severe and life-threatening weather to millions.

Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are expected from the Midwest to the East Coast over the next three days.

Severe storms will develop late Saturday evening, stretching from Oklahoma City to Kansas City.

Forecasters warn of strong winds and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes.

On Sunday, the storm will move into the Midwest and the South, affecting areas from Dallas to Erie, Pennsylvania.

The highest tornado risk includes Little Rock, Arkansas; Tupelo, Mississippi; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Evansville, Indiana.

Major cities like Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Cleveland may also experience damaging winds and hail.

By Monday, the system will reach the East Coast, bringing severe weather to areas along the I-95 corridor from Upstate New York to Tallahassee and New Orleans.

Northern cities will primarily face strong winds, while tornadoes remain a threat in the South.

Meanwhile, winter weather will impact parts of the northern US.

Snow and ice are expected from the Dakotas to New England from Saturday into Sunday. Ice storm warnings are in effect for Wisconsin and Michigan, where up to half an inch of ice could coat roads, trees, and sidewalks.

In the Carolinas and Asheville, heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The region has been battling wildfires due to dry conditions over the past week.

Additionally, seven states from New York to North Carolina are under an Elevated Fire Danger alert on Saturday.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain will persist intermittently through Monday.

(ABC News)