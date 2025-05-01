Osun: Labour leaders endorse Adeleke for second term in office

…as Governor approves payment of over N4bn for retirees

Workers in Osun State converged at the Osogbo City Stadium on Thursday to declare their support for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term ambition, asserting that there is no vacancy for the governorship seat until 2030.

Meanwhile, the governor announced the approval, through the Office of the Head of Service, of bond payments for retirees under the contributory pension scheme worth over N4 billion.

In his May Day speech, Governor Adeleke stated: “This covers both state and local governments as follows:

(a) State — comprising the Civil Service, Parastatals, Secondary Schools, Tertiary Institutions, and UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital — Two Billion, One Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N2,175,280,322.54);

“(b) Local Governments and Primary School retirees — Two Billion, Ninety-Eight Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand Naira (N2,098,466,528.87).

“The total amounts to Four Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand Naira (N4,273,746,851.40).”

He also announced the approval of the 2025 promotion exercise for eligible officers and staff across the state’s public service, including local governments.

He continued, “As I speak, April 2025 salaries and allowances have been paid to all categories of workers across the state.

He continued, “We have continued the payment of the 30-month backlog of half salaries, especially for contributory pensioners, and we are nearing completion.

“We are also vigorously pursuing free healthcare services for our senior citizens.

“We have never defaulted in implementing the new minimum wage in the state, which remains one of the best in the country.

“In our politics without bitterness, we cleared all outstanding deductions from workers’ salaries owed by our predecessors.

“We also cleared outstanding promotion arrears we met on ground, including the full cash backing of such promotions.

“We believe that a well-trained public service enhances effective service delivery. That’s why we continue to invest in capacity building for public servants.”

Governor Adeleke highlighted that his administration is managing state resources prudently, ensuring no sector is left behind.

He said, “While we have not borrowed to fund governance, we have reduced the inherited state debt by over 40 percent, as confirmed by the Debt Management Office in its recent report.

“Our administration has expanded the state’s GDP by reviving the business sector. Our progress on ease of doing business is commendable, and the business community appreciates our 45-day window for processing and issuing Certificates of Occupancy.”

“Our local content policies ensure that Osun professionals, suppliers, and artisans are fully engaged, meaning Osun money is working for Osun people.”

He reaffirmed that workers’ welfare remains his top priority under his five-point agenda.

Regarding the endorsement of his second-term bid, the Chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Christopher Arapasopo, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bimbo Fasasi, jointly announced the workers’ support for Governor Adeleke, citing wide consultations and the governor’s impressive performance.

In a separate statement, the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, listed key achievements in workers’ welfare under Governor Adeleke, including: Prompt payment of full salary to date; Prompt payment of gratuities and pension to retirees and; Continuous payment of outstanding salary arrears owed by the past administration to workers and retirees.

Others according to him were full payment of all outstanding cooperative deductions; workers promotion with pay rise; free Health Insurance cover for all Osun State Pensioners; payment of N10,000.00 to pensioners under Contributory Scheme; full implementation of National Minimum Wage of N75,554.28k for all workers and N25,000.00 for all our pensioners among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE