A political leader and presidential hopeful, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has renewed the call for the defence and preservation of Nigeria’s multiparty democratic system, describing it as the bedrock of national unity and political stability.

He made the call during a courtesy visit to his Abuja office by state chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the North-Central zone.

The delegation was led by the chairman of the party in Niger State and the current coordinator of PDP state chairmen in the region, Mr. Tanko Beji.

During the discussion, Olawepo-Hashim stated, “Our democracy is strongest when it accommodates diversity of thought and representation.”

He added that “the strength of Nigeria lies in its plurality, and we must jealously guard the legacy of multiparty democracy bequeathed to us by our founding leaders.”

He lauded the visit as a positive indication of the growing need for cross-party engagement in consolidating democratic ideals, especially in an era marked by political polarisation.

Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate widely regarded for his centrist philosophy and advocacy for peace, reiterated his belief in an inclusive democratic Nigeria—one in which governance reflects the aspirations of all citizens, regardless of their political background.

Discussions at the meeting focused on Nigeria’s democratic trajectory, with particular emphasis on the importance of safeguarding the country’s multiparty character as a defence against authoritarianism and political exclusion.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Beji praised Hashim’s unwavering commitment to national unity and democratic values, noting that the visit transcended party politics.

He added, “We are here to encourage conversations that go beyond political divides. What unites us as Nigerians is far greater than our political affiliations.”

The meeting concluded with a shared call for political leaders across the spectrum to rise above partisanship and protect Nigeria’s democratic space from being narrowed or dominated by any single interest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE