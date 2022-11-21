Osun govt approves appointment of Prince Famodun as Owa of Igbajo

Osun State government, on Monday, announced the appointment of Prince Adegboyega Famodun as the new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state.

This was announced in a statement made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, after Monday’s State Executive Council meeting.

Recall that the stool of Owa of Igbajo became vacant following the death of Oba Olufemi Fasade on 23rd December 2020.

Prince Famodun was unanimously selected as the sole candidate of the Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House in a meeting held on 11th November 2022.

Until his appointment as the Owa-elect, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, a consummate politician, was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

His appointment takes immediate effect.