Enjoying a Comprehensive Expansion, Chery Promotes Its Global Layout through the Sports Event

Even before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicked off, Chery launched many World Cup theme activities for thousands of global vehicle owners. Chery has gained strong and powerful brand exposure by virtue of the World Cup, which is in line with its current increasingly higher market sales. The mutual development of the brand and the market sales also once again demonstrates Chery’s determination and confidence to accelerate the globalization process.

Hitting a new high in sales volume, Chery has made brilliant market performance

Chery is the first Chinese automobile brand to embark on the journey of internationalization. It has become a leading exporter in terms of export for 19 consecutive years and has taken the lead in achieving the annual overseas sales volume of 200,000. Up to now, with the accumulated vehicle ownership exceeding 10 million, the products of Chery has been exported to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. Particularly since the entry into the Middle East market, Chery has achieved the double growth in sales and reputation in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other places, many models of which have won the “best of the year” several times, emerging as the brand with the fastest growth in the Middle East.

Since this year, Chery’s market performance has been remarkable. In September, Chery sold 145,380 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 92.1%, which broke the historical record of single month sales for three consecutive months, attracting the attention of the global automobile industry with a year-on-year growth of nearly 6 times the average. The cumulative sales volume in the first three quarters was 893,930 vehicles, up 37.3% year on year.

Since the second half of the year, Chery Group has sold more than 100,000 vehicles in a single month for the fourth consecutive month, increasing the historical sales standard of a single month for the third time in a row.

The steady growth of Chery’s sales volume is also reflected in the comprehensive expansion of various markets. Chery has become one of the top selling brands in Egypt, Qatar and other markets.

Chery promotes its global layout through the World Cup

The ever-increasing market sales volume also promotes Chery to more firmly implement the globalization strategy. In the face of the quadrennial World Cup, Chery has launched a variety of user activities such as Tiktok Interactive Challenge and thousands of audience watching the World Cup together for global users in advance, which stimulated the enthusiasm of users and set off a new climax of brand marketing.

Particularly, Chery also launched the campaign of “lighting up the global landmarks” during the World Cup. Chery’s brand image will appear on the major global landmarks, such as the Torch Doha (the landmark of Qatar), through lamp signals. In addition to the strong brand exposure, Chery’s TIGGO series products also became the special vehicles for the security department of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the media of more than ten countries participating in the World Cup. Moreover, Chery’s products were also used at Doha International Airport, providing free shuttle service for global users.

We can see that by virtue of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Chery’s brand, products and even the “user-centered” service concept have been comprehensively demonstrated. We believe that the World Cup will become a key node for Chery to accelerate its internationalization process, and Chery will set a new record in terms of brand recognition and market sales volume in the global market after the World Cup.