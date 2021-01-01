Osun first lady welcomes first baby of the year

The wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, on Friday welcomed the first baby of the year at the state Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo with a charge to parents and guidance to always breast feed their babies properly for the first six months after delivery.

Mrs Oyetola while welcoming the baby with a 3.2kg weight at 1.07a.m of the day, maintained that, breastfeeding of the new born baby should be exclusive breast milk to give the new born baby grace to be healthy.

Represented by the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bose Oyebamiji, Oyetola presented cash and material gifts to Mr and Mrs Ibrahim Olalekan, the parents of the first baby and sought for adequate parental attention for the child.

She urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their wards, most especially at this critical period when the nation and the world at large is facing the surge of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said parents should take personal responsibility for their children by helping them to observe the safety protocols against COVID-19.

She also admonished parents and guardians in the State to shun the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which, according to her, is dangerous to the health of a girl child.

Those present at the special visit were the Commissioner for Health, Dr.Rafiu Isamotu; the Special Adviser on Public Health, Dr. Olasiji Olamiju; and the wives of top Government functionaries in the state.

