Our operatives not involved in Monkey village demolition — Lagos Taskforce

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has denied involvement of its operatives in the demolition exercise that took place at Monkey Village in Opebi area of the state, saying rather its operatives were presently enforcing the State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 to enable free flow of traffic during this festive season across the state.

The agency said this in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, in reaction to the report headlined: “Demolition of monkey village at Opebi.”

“The attention of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has been drawn to the above captioned story alleging that the demolition exercise was carried out by the Agency.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Operatives of the Agency was not in any way involved in the said demolition exercise as being circulated.

“The Agency wish to make it clear that the operatives is presently enforcing the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 to enable free flow of traffic during this festive season across the state,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo further said that it would be noteworthy to mention that Officers attached to the Agency had been strategically positioned to different black spots areas in order to curb criminal activities of miscreants and hoodlums who harassed innocent members of the public, warning parents and guardians to strictly monitor their wards as anyone arrested for engaging in criminal activities would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law of the land.

“It is also noteworthy to mention that Officers attached to the Agency has been strategically positioned to different black spot areas to curb criminal activities of miscreants and hoodlums who harass innocent members of the public.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to strictly monitor their wards as anyone arrested for engaging in criminal activities would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE