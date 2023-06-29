Islamic leaders in the South-West have asked politicians not to turn Eid prayer grounds or mosques into political battlegrounds.

The warning came on the heels of the clash between aides of the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, and an ex-spokesperson of the Senate, Dr Ajibola Basiru.

Basiru was said to have arrived before the commencement of Eid-el prayers at the prayer ground alongside some prominent Osogbo indigenes.

The governor who came later and was being ushered into the praying ground by Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta, Dr Tunde Badmus, could not proceed to the front row following the disagreement between his aides and Bashiru’s aides.

The development reportedly forced the governor reportedly to storm out of the prayer ground.

While condemning the clash on behalf of other religious leaders, the Wakeel Muslimeen, South West, Edo, and Delta states, Sheikh Iskeel Awwal urged politicians always to respect religious leaders, particularly Asiwaju Adeen who is not only a leader in Yorubaland but also in Nigeria.

Awwal said, “All Muslims in the South-West condemn what happened in Osogbo.

“We condemn the clash at the Eid prayer ground. They should not take politics into the Eid prayer ground or mosque.

“Politicians should respect religious leaders, and religious leaders should respect political leaders.

“They should all fear Allah and know that Allah is above everybody, be it governor or senator.”