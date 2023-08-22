The people of Kajola, in Ede North Area Council, Owode Ede, Osun State, have cried out to the state government over the deplorable condition of their roads, which continued to make life highly unbearable for them.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Chairman, Kajola Landlord Association, Pastor Daniel Agbolade, urged the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to extend ongoing community developmental projects in Osun to the community.

Agbolade, who commended the Governor for his giant strides within the space of eight months, cutting across every sector of the State economy, said that the people of the area, spanning Owode-Oju Oja to Oke-Awere to Eid Prayer Ground, down to Kajola/Sumbare communities are anxiously expecting the Governor to come to their aid as the road linking these Communities are in terrible condition.

“It is a tug of war accessing communities in Owode/Kajola; apart from those who are residents of the Communities , farmers alike find it difficult to move their produce to markets due to deplorable state of the roads, thereby inhibiting economic activities and threatening food security”, Agbolade lamented.

He appealed to the state governor, Adeleke, who had constructed some reasonable kilometers of roads across the state, to come to their rescue, saying the communities had been abandoned for too long by previous administration.

He appreciated the Governor for the renovation of the Kajola Primary School, adding that many communities in that axis had never enjoyed the presence of the government in any way, not until recently, as he opined that some street roads in the communities, were made possible through communal efforts.

He continued “Our communities have been lacking access roads, hospital and electricity supply, the streets roads, including the main road which was constructed by the past administration have been abandoned.

“It was through the communal efforts that the road from Wonderful Block industry to Kajola-Abekoko was made possible and as we are speaking the road is in a very poor condition. The road urgently needs grading and sand-filling as immediate intervention, before going further to properly construct it.

“Obviously, a community of that size with over 2,000 houses and predominantly populated by private car owners needs access road; we, therefore, call on our responsive and responsible governor to please come to our aid”.

