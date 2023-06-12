People of Ita-Akun, Ikire, in the Irewole local government area of Osun State, have accused some top government officials of engaging in the sale of chieftaincy and obaship positions to the highest bidders, without following the proper selection process for such prestigious traditional titles.

During a press conference held in Osogbo, the community head, Chief Dairo Adeoye, addressed the issue and expressed concern over this practice, which he deemed to be against the traditional institution. The leaders called upon the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to address the matter before it escalates further.

The community leaders also emphasized the importance of the government adhering to the rule of law, pointing out that certain individuals within the government service have been disregarding legal procedures without the governor’s knowledge.

The spokesperson for the community brought to the governor’s attention the appointment and installation of Morufu Adesoji Fabowale as the Sooko of Ita-Akun, raising objections to the process followed.

According to the spokesperson, the installed Sooko is not eligible to hold the position as he does not belong to any of the four ruling houses in Ita-Akun, namely Ademuyiwa, Falade, Metiku, and Atere. The spokesperson highlighted that Fabowale hails from the Molaja house, which is not recognized as a ruling house for the purpose of chieftaincy.

The community spokesperson pleaded with Governor Ademola Adeleke to reverse the appointment and installation of Morufu Fabowale as the Sooko of Ita-Akun in order to prevent a crisis within the community.

“We call on him to vividly look with a bid to sanitize the activities of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before it brings the state into crisis and to stop the sale of traditional institutions to the highest bidders,” the spokesperson stated.

Furthermore, the community leaders urged the governor to establish a committee to investigate the current appointment of the Sooko, while warning about the potential consequences of proceeding with the coronation of Morufu Fabowale as the Sooko of Ita-Akun.

