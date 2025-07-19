Latest NewsMetro

Osun communal crisis: Gov Adeleke relaxes curfew as normalcy returns to warring towns

Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has relaxed the curfew imposed on Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun communities following the return of peace in the warring towns.

The state commissioner for Information and Public enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that, the curfew, which though will still be in force until total peace is attained, has been relaxed by the Governor from 12 midnight till 4:00am of the following day with effect from today Saturday, 19th July, 2025.

“Following the return of peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State to direct that the hitherto 9pm-6am curfew will now be between 12 midnight to 4am of the following day, with effect from today Saturday 19th July, 2025.

“Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate the Olufon, Olobu, Elerin and other stakeholders for their efforts in bringing lasting peace to the three communities. I urge that you should please keep it up.

“Finally, I am using this medium to urge the 100 – man Boundaries Resolution Committee for Ifon/Ilobu/Erin to expidite action on the boundaries resolution among the three Communities”.

