‘I will be there,’ Natasha vows to resume Senate on Tuesday

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has declared her readiness to resume legislative duties at the Senate on Tuesday, July 22, despite an ongoing appeal by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, following a court judgement that ordered her reinstatement.

The Senator representing Kogi Central reaffirmed her commitment during a visit to her constituency, where she is currently overseeing a training programme aimed at empowering constituents.

“I have pretty much two months more before the six months expire. However, I have written to the Senate again telling them that I’m resuming on the 22nd, which is on Tuesday, by the special grace of God,” she said.

“I will be there, because the court did make the decision on that. Now, they argue that it’s an order — it’s not an order, but it is a decision.”

Senator Natasha, who was suspended on March 6 for six months over an alleged breach of Senate rules, insisted that her suspension, though not entirely silencing her work for her people, has hindered her from performing crucial legislative functions.

She said, “I did mention that every senator has three major functions. Legislative — which is the creation of laws and review of treaties. Then we have oversight — which is to oversee ministers and agencies. And then the third is representation — which I’m doing.

“Whereby I identify the problems and the challenges of my community, and I make sure I present them and have them captured in the federal budget. And I have done pretty well with that. Of course, I do miss putting up my bills there, but it didn’t stop me from working.”

While she was suspended over a row with the Senate President over seat rearrangement, the suspension followed allegations she raised against Akpabio, accusing him of sexual harassment — a matter that stirred controversy and eventually led her to challenge the disciplinary action in court.

In July, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in her favour, directing the Senate to reinstate her. The Senate President, however, has taken the case to the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn the judgment.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE