Osun budget: Assembly has constitutional duty to perform ― Osun governor-elect

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday remarked that the state House Of Assembly has a constitutional duty to perform in the ongoing processing of the budget 2023 proposal from Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Senator Ademola made the remark in a statement made available by one of its media aides, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo.

According to him, “the legislature was elected to treat and process bills including appropriation bill from the executive arm of government.

“As a former lawmaker myself, I support the legislature as an arm of government that is independent and must be allowed to do its job of legislation and appropriation. So there is nothing unusual if the House of Assembly is processing the budget 2023 proposal.

“The legislative process provides for supplementary budgetary action including executive bill proposing amendments to any Appropriation Act.

“So we are not worried at all. If anything, we want to encourage the Assembly to continue the processing of subsisting bills.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Nullifies APC Primaries In Rivers

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice E. A Obile has nullified all the primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the unlawful exclusion of some members…

Is That Extreme Mood Swing Sign Of Disorder?

Women are prone to mood swings because of the activities of some hormones produced in their system at specific periods; ovulation, menstruation, pregnancy or when they suffer hormonal imbalance due to effects of some body functions…

Kemi Badenoch Re-Appointed As Trade Minister, Gets Equalities Brief

British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday was re-appointed as trade minister and also given the role of equalities minister, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said in a statement…

Obaseki Bans APC From Campaigning On Billboards In Edo





Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has banned billboards owners in the state from accepting advert campaign projects from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Union Bank Notifies Of Titan Trust Bank’s Mandatory Takeover Offer

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced that Titan Trust Bank Limited on Tuesday notified the Bank of a Mandatory Takeover Offer (“MTO”) that will be made to shareholders of Union Bank…