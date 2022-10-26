Lalong charges Jos Disco on adequate power supply

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has challenged the Jos Electricity Distribution Company to work hard towards ensuring that power is extended to the central and southern Districts of the State.

The Governor stated this when the management of the Disco paid him a visit at the new Government House, Little Rayfield in Jos, noting that lack of power has been a challenge to the industrial development of the State particularly in the areas of agro-processing.

According to him, the State Government has continued to work with the Federal Ministry of Power, TCN, and the distribution company to ensure that all obstacles are removed towards connecting the whole State to the grid.

He assured the Managing Director of his support towards ensuring that power is distributed adequately and throughout the State.

In his remarks, Engr. Bello said his visit was to formally pay courtesy to the Governor and intimate him about his assumption of office as well as seek his support.

He told the Governor that he has been briefed about the power challenges facing the Government House which he said will be addressed in conjunction with the relevant staff of the Government.

Engr Bello also promised to support the Government towards connecting more towns and villages to electricity as a way of boosting economic activities.