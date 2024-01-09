Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, warned political appointees against corruption and abuse of office in their various ministries and agencies as he was publicly endorsed as the governorship flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 governorship polls by the party members.

Adeleke, who dropped the warning at the 2024 prayer programme of the Party, charged all party members holding various offices to be good representatives of the party because the PDP is a party of law and order, due process and rule of law and “we must comply with the law in all our doings. ”

“Appointees must know their rights and responsibilities. As board members, you are not to be involved in the day-to-day running of the agency. That is the turf of the management of the agency. But as a board, you have supervisory roles in the management in line with the policies you set at your board meetings and in line with the laws setting up the agency. All appointees must take note of this separation of functions.”

“I had earlier warned all appointees to beware of self-serving posture. We are in office to serve the people. This administration will not tolerate corruption and abuse of office and powers, either by appointees or the management of the agencies. We will impose heavy sanctions on those who breach state laws, Governor Adeleke told the party and stakeholders.

Adeleke, who assured party stakeholders and top officials of the state government, said, “From the outside, we are inside as officials of the government. Those yet to be reached will soon be accommodated. Those already appointed should be mindful of public service regulations.

While recalling the rot inherited from the previous government, the governor said his team devised several strategies and tactics to provide much-needed solutions.

“Our efforts paid off in several areas. God provides us with wisdom and directions, leading to ongoing attention to worker welfare, infrastructure upgrades, water provision, school rehabilitation, and the widening of health access for our people.

“Since we took over a year or so ago, we have launched a series of reconstruction efforts to achieve recovery. Since its inception, your government has equally been delivering democratic dividends to the good people of the state. Everywhere in Nigeria and abroad, our good work attracts commendation and applause from Osun people at home and in the diaspora.

“I am happy to congratulate you all and say that your government has not failed the people. We have kept faith in our electoral promises. We are directly addressing the wishes and aspirations of our people. In all our conduct as a government, we have carried the party along to ensure those who worked reap the benefit of their labour.

“As pro-people leadership, we have used the party structure to serve our people. The goal is to strengthen the party as the platform on which we all got into office. We are going to do more for the party in 2024, he said.

Governor Adeleke said several programmes have been lined up for the benefit of the state, her people, and our party members, calling on party members to unite for the good of the party and the state.

“Permit me to also inform you all that we have kicked off the reconciliation process. We are to build a united, strong family. I call on us to embrace the peace and unity movement. Henceforth, there should be no more segregation. We are all one happy family, he noted.

Earlier, the party, through its state working committee, announced its endorsement of the governor for a second term in 2026.

Speaking for the working committee, the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ayodeji Areola, said the party has decided that there will be no vacancy in Osun State come 2024.

“I have the directive of the party in Osun State to announce that there is no vacancy in Osun Government House come 2026. We declare today that the 2026 governorship ticket of the PDP is for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“ The party took the decision because the governor has performed creditably well and has not betrayed the confidence reposed in him by the party and the people of Osun State,” Hon. Ayodeji noted.

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Sunday Bisi, eulogised the state governor for making the party proud since his assumption of governorship, noting that the prayer session was to thank God for the successes of the past and the victories of the future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…