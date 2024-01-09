The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has congratulated Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State over his victory at the Supreme Court.

A five man panel of the apex court had on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, remarked that the verdict by the apex court confirmed Governor Alia’s well-deserved victory in the 2023 general elections.

Ganduje called on the opposition and well-meaning people of Benue state to join hands with the Governor to ensure the socio-economic development of the state.

“The Supreme Court ruling is a confirmation of both the perfect will of God and the undeniable choice of Benue state people.

“It also reinforces the confidence our people have in the judiciary. This is a good development for the advancement of democracy in our dear nation Nigeria.

“The APC and our teeming supporters in Benue state are satisfied with the transparent and accountable leadership you have exhibited since you took the oath of office and allegiance on May 29, last year.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

“I wish to assure you and the people of Benue state of the continued support of the party.

“It is time for the people of Benue state from all political parties and all ethnic subgroups to rise and support you as our God-ordained Governor.”

