Osun Action Alliance elects new executive members

Osun State Chapter of the Action Alliance (AA), on Saturday, elected Comrade Adetunji Olubunmi as the new chairman of the party.

Also elected as the Secretary of the party at the party congress held at its state Secretariat in Osogbo was Elder Dayo Odulana and sixteen other executive members.

Speaking after his emergence as the party chairman, Comrade Adetunji assured that, the new executive members would improve on the existent formidable structures of the party to make it more virile and reckoned with in the next political dispensation in the state.

The Chairman who assured that there is no cause for alarm in winning the next gubernatorial election in the state maintained that Action Alliance has a quantum of political followers who are well versed in the Country “ABC” of politics.

He described their template and plan of action for governance as unbeatable if compared to that of other political parties and charged lovers of democracy to always pitch their tents with the Action Alliance party which forever stands as a party for hopeless ones in the country.

Chairman further called on residents in Osun state and Nigeria at large, to get their Permanent Voter’s, PVC Card available saying that is the only power they can use to choose sensitive and listening leaders they deserved.

According to him, “The new executives in the state under my leadership will operate on the level ground with transparency and quality representation. I want to urge our party members to work harmoniously for the progress of our party, Osun State and Nigeria at large.

Also, the party Secretary, Elder Dayo Odulana said that the party has drawn a template that would take masses from the callous government in the state.

Odulana noted that the membership is open to all good citizens across the state and that the present executive members of the party would operate an open-door policy to allow all and sundry to belong in the schemes of things.

In his own remark, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the programme, Mr Wale Alabi said, all necessary machineries had been put in place by the leadership of the party to make it more distinctive among other political parties in the state.

Mr Alabi who added that the Action Alliance (AA) as a party would ever remain outstanding among others, described those in the party as men of impeccable pedigrees whose credentials stands unquestionable in the field of politics.

He described them as progressive-minded politicians who know their onions in the length and breadth of politics saying, they are harbingers of policy formulation with enviable track records in the political circle.

The planning committee Chairman while attributing the uniqueness of the party to cohesion and oneness, described the party members as real men who make things working as expected.

He, however, called on party members to cooperate with the newly elected party executives to be able to project the vision, mission and dreams of the party.

Mr Alabi further warned them against anti-party activities which could cripple the progress of the party.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Osun Action Alliance elects new executive members