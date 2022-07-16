Osun 2022: NURTW chairman arrested by soldiers regains freedom

A National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Osun State chapter and chairman, Olorunda unit of the union, Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as ‘Asiri Eniba who was arrested by soldiers on Friday has been released.

The NURTW official was released in the evening of the day.

It will be recalled that he was arrested at Oju-rin motor park around Old garage area of Osogbo before later being released.

The arrested unionist was said to have been whisked away by the military officers who reportedly combed his office at the motor park before bundling him into one of the two vehicles they brought.

However, sources revealed that his arrested may not be unconnected with a series of petitions reportedly written against him by some PDP members that he had been recruited to unleash terror on innocent citizens of the state during the election period.

It was gathered that the PDP members accused Asiri- Eniba of attacking their members and subjecting them into torture.