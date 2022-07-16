Osun 2022: Police warn officers without identification tags to keep off, withdraw escorts from VIPs

As the Osun state governorship election is set to commence, the State Police Command has issued identification tags for participating officers in the election and warned officers without the issued tags to keep off the election area.

The police authorities who said they would arrest any police officer that refuses to comply with the warning added that it has withdrawn escorts from all dignitaries and VIPs for this election.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Johnson Babatunde Kokumo made these known in a television programme on Friday.

He however explained that “there is a standing instruction that all those VIPs have police protection. We definitely have some categories of Nigerian individuals who are entitled statutorily to these kinds of protection, so we have equally told them that we are going to remove them.

“We are removing them temporarily from individuals with police protection for the purpose of this election.”

Kokumo who assured the safety of Osun State citizens before, during and after the exercise, expressed optimism that the exercise would be free and fair and warned criminals to desist from crime to avoid the wrath of law.