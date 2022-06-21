Osinbajo, ex-CBN governor Sanusi, Adelusi, others extol Oba Olashore’s virtues at 10th memorial lecture

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major-Gen Ike Nwachukwu (retd); former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Joseph Sanusi; and former Minister of Industries, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande and that of Health and Social Services, Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi and many other high profile Nigerians, on Monday, in Lagos, extolled the virtues of Oba Oladele Olashore, the late Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesha and founder of Olashore International School, Osun State.

They extolled his virtues at the 10th memorial lecture organised by the Olashore International Association(OISA) Foundation to mark his 10th memorial anniversary.

Many other distinguished Nigerians also graced the occasion. They include the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, founder and Chairman of Fate Foundation, Mr Fola Adeola, who delivered the anniversary lecture on the topic, “Public Service as the best form of service: The example of Oba Oladele Olashore;” founder of First City Monument Bank(FCMB), Chief Subomi Balogun; CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Lamin Manjang, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Chairman of OISA Foundation, Princess Olapeju Sofowora and so forth.

The people described Oba Olashore as a patriotic Nigerian, whose contributions in both public and private life traverse many areas of life and generations.

They said the late monarch always displayed love and care, honesty, commitment, and diligence in his dealings with people who come in contact with him on career paths and life generally.

They said he did not only serve the country both when he was in the Central Bank of Nigeria and as a Minister of Finance passionately, but also served humanity and God. They said they were so happy that as he committed to those services, he did not abandon his roles to leave behind strong united children, who are today continue to toe the path of their father in touching and transforming lives.

Prof Osinbajo, who was a keynote speaker and represented by Mr Dapo Akinosun (SAN), particularly pointed out the strong contributions the late monarch had made and continued to make in raising a set of leaders through his secondary school.

He said Nigeria is certainly in need of redefining the culture of leadership by producing leaders that will genuinely grow the economy and impact the lives, particularly of the less privileged in the society.

In his remark, Prince Abimbola Olashore, who is one of the children of Oba Olashore and a trustee member of the OISA Foundation, thanked those who poured encomiums on their late father, saying the family and OISA Foundation would continue to cherish their support.





He said the OISA Foundation, which is being run independently of Olashore International School, is dedicated to keeping alive the legacies and philanthropic gestures of their late father.

He said the foundation focuses mostly on the education and mental health of adolescent Nigerians, particularly who are from the less privileged homes across the country.

He said the belief is that children with solid educational backgrounds and in a good state of mental wellness would certainly have better chances of growing up to become responsible adults that will contribute meaningfully to society.

