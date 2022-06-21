Lagos govt condemns illegal excavation of Magodo wetlands

The Lagos State Government has condemned in strong terms the indiscriminate excavation of Magodo wetlands by the Onikosi Family, saying it portends serious danger to lives and property.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who visited the area on Monday, described the action of the Onikosi family as unwarranted, provocative and contrary to the civic gesture of the state government, which has displayed absolute trust in the rule of law in the Magodo land saga.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the ministry’s deputy director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi.

The commissioner said that while the government was busy making efforts to resettle the Onikosi family in Magodo Scheme III, being created in between Scheme I and II and Omole Estate, the family decided to stoop so low by taking the law into their own hands and traumatising innocent citizens with the unlawful act, which has affected the foundation of some buildings in Magodo GRA.

“It is unimaginable that any family in Lagos State, noted for her unrivalled sense of accommodation and conviviality, will go to this length to inflict pain on others, despite reassurances by the government”, he said.





The commissioner urged the Onikosi family to henceforth desist from any untoward acts such as the current ill-advised excavation in the estate or face stiff sanctions from the Lagos State government.

Meanwhile, Salako who also visited Mr Bolaji Omotoso, a resident of Magodo Scheme II, to see the extent of damage to his property, occasioned by the excavation by Onikosi, commiserated with the resident and advised him to evacuate the building while proper engineering tests would be carried out to ascertain the level of damage.

He said that it was no longer safe to continue occupying the building as it could cave in with any serious rain.

The commissioner added that the area being excavated had been sealed to arrest the situation.