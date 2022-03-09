Osibanjo to attend Anambra National Summit on Thursday

Nigeria Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo accompanied by some economists across the country, are being expected at a one-day National Summit on Igbo Apprenticeship, billed for March 10, 2022, in Awka, Anambra State with over 2,100 participants.

Briefing Journalists, in Awka, on Tuesday, on behalf of the planning committee of the Summit, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr. Uche Nworah, said the Vice President is being expected as the special guest, adding that agencies being expected include those involved in facilitating the ease of doing business and development finance institutions in Anambra and the country at large.

He announces that the Managing Director of Nigeria United Airline, Chief Dr. Obiora Okonkwo is expected to be the keynote speaker on the National assignment.

According to him, the objective of the organizers is to bring to the fore at this time, the Igbo apprenticeship scheme, which they believed, could help reposition Nigeria as it battles various issues including unemployment, banditry, ethnic agitations among other social vises.

It was gathered that the Summit is organised by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the ABS, Dr. Uche Nworah, in partnership with Awka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (AWKACIMA).