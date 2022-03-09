Market woman shot, two killed as NDLEA, hoodlums clash in Taraba

No fewer than two persons suspected to be drug dealers were on Tuesday evening killed by the NDLEA personnel in Jalingo, Taraba State.

An eyewitness, Mr Tarhour Memga who is the chairman of the yam sellers association at the popular ATC market Jalingo where the incident happened, narrated that the hoodlums attacked the NDLEA personnel on operation and were making efforts to disarmed them before their action turned against them.

He said, the sporadic shooting of the NDLEA personnel in defence against the hoodlums also affected a yam seller identify as, Miss Abisala who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Jalingo.

“The hoodlums attacked the NDLEA right in our present, they were trying to disarm the personals so they can free a drug dealer who was arrested.

“In the process, they smashed the official Hilux van of the officers and were making all efforts to disarmed them before the officers started shooting at them.

“Two of the hoodlums were killed at the spot and a stray bullet also got one of my market associates and she is now in the hospital. Memga narrated.

Efforts to get the NDLEA spoke person for more details proved abortive, as his phone line was switched off as at the time of press.