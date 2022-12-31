Ortom, Udom visit Wike in Rivers

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council and Governor of Akwa-Ibom State Emmanuel Udom and his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom, Saturday visited the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Though the three governors later came out to declare the visit a private one and in the spirit of friendship and the Yuletide season the visit is regarded as politically strategic.

This is the first visit from the Akwa-Ibom state governor to Wike since after the PDP Presidential primaries in which the two were contestants among others and coming at a time the PDP is frantically looking for a peaceful resolution of the internal crisis created by the recalcitrant G-5 group of governors led by the Rivers State Governor.

Speaking to journalists on the visit governor, Wike described the meeting as convivial, saying it was completely devoid of politics.

He disclosed that his relationship with governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State has not diminished irrespective of their political differences stressing that ideally politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between brothers.

“Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship. We may have different political affiliation or thinking, that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us”, Governor Wike stated.

Udom corroboratd explaining that his visit was not political, but a demonstration of brotherly love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

He said; “Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted. I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate, brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Similarly, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom explained that part of their discussion also centered on how they can best add value to governance in Nigeria.

“We are going into 2023 and we shared among ourselves how can we best add value to our government, how can we best add value to our people, how can we do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.





“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we looked at it and said look let’s forgive one another and move forward. They are private issues”, Ortom declared

