2023: Vote Atiku to rescue us from oppressors, Nigerians urged

The Lord who has seen our suffering as a people have given us yet another opportunity to vote out bad leadership via the ballots”

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigerians have been urged to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to rescue the nation from the hand of the alleged oppressors in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti, Chief Sanya Atofarati gave the advice on Saturday in Ikere-Ekiti during the distribution of food items and other materials including cash gifts to residents and party members by the PDP house of representatives candidate for Ekiti south federal constituency 1, Henrich Akomolafe.

Atofarati, who is the zonal publicity secretary of the PDP in the South West explained that the electorate must approach February’s election with a single mindset of using their votes to end maladministration, ineptitude and poor handling of the economy by the APC.

He disclosed that the experience and capacity of the former vice president coupled with his manifesto if elected would turn things around for the better and improve the livelihood of the citizens.

The PCC spokesperson said, “Nigerians are not only tired of the Buhari-led government but languishing in abject poverty. The unemployed number of Nigerian youths is beyond 40% of the population.

ALSO READ: 2023: Nigerian professionals in Europe assure Atiku of one million votes

“During the 2015 Presidential Campaigns, the APC asked Nigerians to stone them if after six months no significant change is achieved both in Education, Infrastructure, security, Health and all but today, Nigerians have been so battered by hunger to the extent that they can no longer lift their hands even to cast a stone. The once giant of Africa have be so molested that even Nigerian youths now prefer to live in Ghana.

“Today all our vibrant medical personnel have abandoned the country for the fear of uncertainty, hunger and insecurity. The Lord who has seen our suffering as a people have given us yet another opportunity to vote out bad leadership via the ballots. We must ensure that all hands are on deck to ensure vote for Atiku Abubakar to help us rescue the country from the claws of her oppressors.”

Speaking about the 30-year-old Akomolafe, Atofarati commended him for the gesture extended to the people during the yuletide, stating that the PDP candidate for the federal constituency remained one of the most successful and vibrant youth in the country, who he said would offer the people quality representation when elected.

“As it stands today, Engr. Henrich Akomolafe remains the voice and hope of Nigerian youths being the youngest House of Representatives candidate both in PDP and other mushroom parties. This is indicative that Atiku as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will benefit the youths more,” he said.